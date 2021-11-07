ZTE Blade A71 vs Samsung Galaxy A40 VS ZTE Blade A71 Samsung Galaxy A40 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71 Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size

Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 269 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 15W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7904

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 115K)

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (553 against 454 nits)

Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.52 inches 5.9 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 269 ppi 437 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85.5% Display tests RGB color space - 142.6% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Blade A71 454 nits Galaxy A40 +22% 553 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A71 82.6% Galaxy A40 +4% 85.5%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Max. clock 1600 MHz 1770 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock - 770 MHz FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A71 147 Galaxy A40 +82% 267 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A71 755 Galaxy A40 +28% 968 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A71 115223 Galaxy A40 +22% 140996 CPU - 46590 GPU - 20362 Memory - 28369 UX - 45229 Total score 115223 140996 3DMark Wild Life Performance Blade A71 n/a Galaxy A40 404 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 404 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MiFavor 11 One UI 2.0 OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh Charge power 10 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No (5 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min) Full charging time - 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Blade A71 n/a Galaxy A40 10:05 hr Watching videos (Player) Blade A71 n/a Galaxy A40 10:58 hr Talk (3G) Blade A71 n/a Galaxy A40 20:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Blade A71 n/a Galaxy A40 82.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2021 April 2019 Release date November 2021 April 2019 SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade A71.