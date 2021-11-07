Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade A71 vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • 62% higher pixel density (437 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 7904
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 115K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (553 against 454 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A71
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.52 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Blade A71
454 nits
Galaxy A40 +22%
553 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade A71
82.6%
Galaxy A40 +4%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock - 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade A71
147
Galaxy A40 +82%
267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade A71
755
Galaxy A40 +28%
968
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Blade A71
115223
Galaxy A40 +22%
140996
CPU - 46590
GPU - 20362
Memory - 28369
UX - 45229
Total score 115223 140996
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 404
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 11 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade A71
n/a
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2021 April 2019
Release date November 2021 April 2019
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade A71.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

