ZTE Blade A71 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 VS ZTE Blade A71 Xiaomi Redmi 9 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71 The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Weighs 18 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 115K)

Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh

47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 18W fast charging

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. ZTE Blade A71 Price Xiaomi Redmi 9 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 269 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.2% Display tests RGB color space - 93% PWM - 500 Hz Response time - 35 ms Contrast - 710:1 Max. Brightness Blade A71 +6% 454 nits Redmi 9 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A71 82.6% Redmi 9 +1% 83.2%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock - 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A71 147 Redmi 9 +144% 359 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A71 755 Redmi 9 +74% 1316 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A71 115223 Redmi 9 +94% 222980 CPU - 72166 GPU - 37094 Memory - 46201 UX - 66932 Total score 115223 222980 3DMark Wild Life Performance Blade A71 n/a Redmi 9 662 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 662 PCMark 3.0 score - 8648 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM MiFavor 11 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Blade A71 n/a Redmi 9 83.7 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 June 2020 Release date November 2021 July 2020 SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.06 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.