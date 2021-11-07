Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade A71 vs Redmi 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 115K)
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade A71
vs
Redmi 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Blade A71 +6%
454 nits
Redmi 9
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade A71
82.6%
Redmi 9 +1%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade A71
147
Redmi 9 +144%
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade A71
755
Redmi 9 +74%
1316
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Blade A71
115223
Redmi 9 +94%
222980
CPU - 72166
GPU - 37094
Memory - 46201
UX - 66932
Total score 115223 222980
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Blade A71
n/a
Redmi 9
662
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 662
PCMark 3.0 score - 8648
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MiFavor 11 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time - 3:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade A71
n/a
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade A71
n/a
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade A71
n/a
Redmi 9
31:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade A71
n/a
Redmi 9
83.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 June 2020
Release date November 2021 July 2020
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.06 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

