ZTE Blade A71 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9C VS ZTE Blade A71 Xiaomi Redmi 9C Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71 Modern USB Type-C port

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (454 against 403 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9C Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 175 and 147 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 81.1% Max. Brightness Blade A71 +13% 454 nits Redmi 9C 403 nits

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Blade A71 +2% 82.6% Redmi 9C 81.1%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and Xiaomi Redmi 9C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 1 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A71 147 Redmi 9C +19% 175 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A71 755 Redmi 9C +32% 995 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A71 +2% 115223 Redmi 9C 112946 CPU - 42566 GPU - 14260 Memory - 29180 UX - 25965 Total score 115223 112946

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MiFavor 11 MIUI 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No (5 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 June 2020 Release date November 2021 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.355 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.729 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade A71. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9C.