ZTE Blade A71 vs A7 (2020) VS ZTE Blade A71 ZTE Blade A7 (2020) Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.52-inch ZTE Blade A71 (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 7, 2021, against the ZTE Blade A7 (2020), which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A71 Modern USB Type-C port

Has a 0.43 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years newer

Fingerprint scanner

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 103K)

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 147 and 136 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22

Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.09 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 269 ppi 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 81% Max. Brightness Blade A71 454 nits Blade A7 (2020) n/a

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Green Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Blade A71 +2% 82.6% Blade A7 (2020) 81%

Performance Tests of ZTE Blade A71 and ZTE Blade A7 (2020) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 650 MHz FLOPS - ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 1 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Blade A71 +8% 147 Blade A7 (2020) 136 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Blade A71 755 Blade A7 (2020) +5% 795 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Blade A71 +12% 115223 Blade A7 (2020) 103197

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9 ROM MiFavor 11 Stock Android

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No (5 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time - 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4920 x 3264 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 November 2019 Release date November 2021 January 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade A71 is definitely a better buy.