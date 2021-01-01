ZTE Blade V10 vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 148K)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (483 against 441 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|98.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32 ms
|38.2 ms
|Contrast
|1538:1
|805:1
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1479
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10 +20%
177933
148044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MiFavor 9.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
28:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|November 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.127 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.847 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade V10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10 Lite.
