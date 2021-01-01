Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V10 vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 148K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (483 against 441 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 1538:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V10 +10%
483 nits
Honor 10 Lite
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10
83.5%
Honor 10 Lite
83.1%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10 +20%
177933
Honor 10 Lite
148044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor 9.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V10
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V10
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V10
n/a
Honor 10 Lite
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V10
85.4 dB
Honor 10 Lite
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 November 2018
Release date May 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade V10. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

