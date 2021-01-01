ZTE Blade V10 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
- Weighs 16 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3200 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 303 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|82%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|1538:1
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
303
Mate 20 Lite +9%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10 +14%
1460
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V10 +19%
174453
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
158019
Mate 20 Lite +3%
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MiFavor 9.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.127 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.847 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.
