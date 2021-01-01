Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V10 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V10 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

ЗТЕ Блэйд V10
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
ZTE Blade V10
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 303 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32 ms 24.2 ms
Contrast 1538:1 871:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V10 +6%
477 nits
Mate 20 Lite
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10 +2%
83.5%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V10
303
Mate 20 Lite +9%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10 +14%
1460
Mate 20 Lite
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V10 +19%
174453
Mate 20 Lite
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10
158019
Mate 20 Lite +3%
163179
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 9.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V10
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V10
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V10
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V10 +2%
86.2 dB
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2018
Release date May 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9S or Blade V10
2. Honor 10 Lite or Blade V10
3. Blade V9 or Blade V10
4. Redmi Note 7 or Mate 20 Lite
5. P30 Lite or Mate 20 Lite
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mate 20 Lite
7. Galaxy A30s or Mate 20 Lite
8. P40 Lite or Mate 20 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish