ZTE Blade V10
Huawei Y9 (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y9 (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (477 against 442 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 303 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Y9 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 1538:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V10 +8%
477 nits
Y9 (2019)
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10 +1%
83.5%
Y9 (2019)
82.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and Huawei Y9 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V10
303
Y9 (2019) +16%
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10 +9%
1460
Y9 (2019)
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V10 +28%
174453
Y9 (2019)
136333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10
158019
Y9 (2019) +7%
168610
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.1
ROM MiFavor 9.0 EMUI 8.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V10
86.2 dB
Y9 (2019)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date May 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade V10. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y9 (2019).

