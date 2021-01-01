ZTE Blade V10 vs Huawei Y9 (2019)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei Y9 (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (477 against 442 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 351 and 303 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|82.8%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1538:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MiFavor 9.0
|EMUI 8.2
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.127 W/kg
|0.76 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.847 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the design is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade V10. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y9 (2019).
