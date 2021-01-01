Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V10 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V10 vs Samsung Galaxy A10

ЗТЕ Блэйд V10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
ZTE Blade V10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 271 PPI)
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (158K versus 106K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (477 against 422 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 90%
PWM Not detected 77 Hz
Response time 32 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1538:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V10 +13%
477 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10 +2%
83.5%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2100 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V10 +27%
303
Galaxy A10
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10 +72%
1460
Galaxy A10
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V10 +107%
174453
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10 +48%
158019
Galaxy A10
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 9.0 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V10
86.2 dB
Galaxy A10
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date May 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade V10 is definitely a better buy.

