ZTE Blade V10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
- Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 177K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (634 against 483 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
|84.9%
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1538:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G76MC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
304
Redmi Note 8 Pro +60%
487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1479
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
1532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
177933
Redmi Note 8 Pro +56%
277745
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (270th and 170th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MiFavor 9.0
|MIUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:25 hr
Talk (3G)
33:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6560 x 4928
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.127 W/kg
|0.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.847 W/kg
|0.8 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1