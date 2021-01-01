Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V10 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

ЗТЕ Блэйд V10
ZTE Blade V10
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • Weighs 44 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 177K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (634 against 483 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Redmi Note 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 1538:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V10
483 nits
Redmi Note 8 Pro +31%
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10
83.5%
Redmi Note 8 Pro +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10
1479
Redmi Note 8 Pro +4%
1532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10
177933
Redmi Note 8 Pro +56%
277745
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (270th and 170th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 9.0 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V10 +4%
85.4 dB
Redmi Note 8 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 August 2019
Release date May 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 0.8 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

