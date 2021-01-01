Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V10 vs Redmi Note 9S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • Weighs 54 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3200 mAh
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 158K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (568 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Redmi Note 9S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 114.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 32 ms 34 ms
Contrast 1538:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V10
477 nits
Redmi Note 9S +19%
568 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10
83.5%
Redmi Note 9S +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 900 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V10
303
Redmi Note 9S +86%
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10
1460
Redmi Note 9S +20%
1756
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10
158019
Redmi Note 9S +73%
273309
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM MiFavor 9.0 MIUI 12
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V10
n/a
Redmi Note 9S
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V10
n/a
Redmi Note 9S
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V10
n/a
Redmi Note 9S
41:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V10 +6%
86.2 dB
Redmi Note 9S
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date May 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.72 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

