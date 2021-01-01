Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V10 vs Blade 20 Smart – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V10 vs Blade 20 Smart

ZTE Blade V10
VS
ZTE Blade 20 Smart

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • 52% higher pixel density (403 vs 265 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 34 grams less
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Blade 20 Smart

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 265 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 1538:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V10
483 nits
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10 +1%
83.5%
Blade 20 Smart
82.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and ZTE Blade 20 Smart in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 900 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10 +31%
1479
Blade 20 Smart
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10 +5%
177933
Blade 20 Smart
169852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (270th and 297th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor 9.0 MiFavor 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 October 2019
Release date May 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.498 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 1.303 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade 20 Smart. But if the display, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade V10.

