Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.