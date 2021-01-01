Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V10 vs Blade A7 (2020) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch ZTE Blade V10 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the ZTE Blade A7 (2020), which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 92K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 136 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 (2020)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V10
vs
Blade A7 (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 81%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 1538:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V10
494 nits
Blade A7 (2020)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.95 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 156 gramm (5.5 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V10 +3%
83.5%
Blade A7 (2020)
81%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V10 and ZTE Blade A7 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V10 +125%
306
Blade A7 (2020)
136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V10 +89%
1512
Blade A7 (2020)
802
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V10 +133%
178059
Blade A7 (2020)
76384
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V10 +78%
164358
Blade A7 (2020)
92106

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9
ROM MiFavor 9.0 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 November 2019
Release date May 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade V10 is definitely a better buy.

