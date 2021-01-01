Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch ZTE Blade V2020 Smart (with UNISOC SC9863A) that was released on November 17, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.