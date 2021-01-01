Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V2020 Smart vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V2020 Smart vs Samsung Galaxy A12

ЗТЕ Блейд V2020 Смарт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch ZTE Blade V2020 Smart (with UNISOC SC9863A) that was released on November 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (105K versus 92K)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 166 and 147 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V2020 Smart
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type TFT LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.82 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 259 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 337 Hz
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 864:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173.4 mm (6.83 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V2020 Smart and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset UNISOC SC9863A MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (8)
Architecture - - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020 Smart +15%
105888
Galaxy A12
92091
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MiFavor 10.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 3:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 November 2020
Release date November 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A12. It has a better performance, software, battery life, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Blade V2020 Smart vs Xiaomi Redmi 9
2. ZTE Blade V2020 Smart vs Oppo Realme C3
3. ZTE Blade V2020 Smart vs ZTE Blade V2020
4. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
5. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Samsung Galaxy A11
6. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Samsung Galaxy M11
7. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Oppo A53
8. Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Huawei Y8p

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish