ЗТЕ Блейд V2020 Смарт
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 9
ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch ZTE Blade V2020 Smart (with UNISOC SC9863A) that was released on November 17, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (182K versus 105K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (395 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V2020 Smart
vs
Redmi 9

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 259 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 710:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V2020 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
421 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173.4 mm (6.83 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V2020 Smart
81%
Redmi 9 +3%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V2020 Smart and Xiaomi Redmi 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset UNISOC SC9863A MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V2020 Smart
147
Redmi 9 +143%
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V2020 Smart
809
Redmi 9 +61%
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020 Smart
105888
Redmi 9 +73%
182975
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MiFavor 10.1 MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 80 min)
Full charging time - 3:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V2020 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
16:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V2020 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
15:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V2020 Smart
n/a
Redmi 9
31:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 June 2020
Release date November 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.06 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is definitely a better buy.

