ZTE Blade V2020 Smart vs 20 Smart
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch ZTE Blade V2020 Smart (with UNISOC SC9863A) that was released on November 17, 2020, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
- 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 97K)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
- 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 283 and 150 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.82 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1640 x 720 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|259 ppi
|265 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81%
|82.9%
Design and build
|Height
|173.4 mm (6.83 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|UNISOC SC9863A
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|-
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|-
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|-
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|-
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|-
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~86 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +89%
283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 20 Smart +38%
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
97944
Blade 20 Smart +73%
169852
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MiFavor 10.1
|MiFavor 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|October 2019
|Release date
|November 2020
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 169 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.498 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.303 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade 20 Smart. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart.
