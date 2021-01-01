Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch ZTE Blade V2020 Smart (with UNISOC SC9863A) that was released on November 17, 2020, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.