Blade V2020 Smart vs Blade 20 Smart – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V2020 Smart vs 20 Smart

ЗТЕ Блейд V2020 Смарт
ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
VS
ЗТЕ Блэйд 20 Смарт
ZTE Blade 20 Smart

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch ZTE Blade V2020 Smart (with UNISOC SC9863A) that was released on November 17, 2020, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 97K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
  • 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 283 and 150 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V2020 Smart
vs
Blade 20 Smart

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1640 x 720 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 259 ppi 265 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81% 82.9%

Design and build

Height 173.4 mm (6.83 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V2020 Smart and ZTE Blade 20 Smart in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset UNISOC SC9863A MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock - 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020 Smart
97944
Blade 20 Smart +73%
169852

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor 10.1 MiFavor 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 October 2019
Release date November 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.498 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.303 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade 20 Smart. But if the display, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
