Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V2020 Smart vs Blade V2020 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V2020 Smart vs Blade V2020

ЗТЕ Блейд V2020 Смарт
VS
ЗТЕ Блэйд V2020
ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
ZTE Blade V2020

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.82-inch ZTE Blade V2020 Smart (with UNISOC SC9863A) that was released on November 17, 2020, against the ZTE Blade V2020, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020 Smart
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 105K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (394 vs 259 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V2020 Smart
vs
Blade V2020

Display

Type TFT LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.82 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 259 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81% 91.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 63290 Hz
Response time - 32.6 ms
Contrast - 1788:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 173.4 mm (6.83 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V2020 Smart and ZTE Blade V2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset UNISOC SC9863A MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores - 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process - 12 nanometers
Graphics - Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock - 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020 Smart
105888
Blade V2020 +66%
175845
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MiFavor 10.1 MiFavor 10.1
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 July 2020
Release date November 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 169 USD ~ 156 USD
SAR (head) - 0.127 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.847 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade V2020 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Blade V2020 Smart or Redmi 9
2. Blade V2020 Smart or A5 (2020)
3. Blade V2020 Smart or Blade 20 Smart
4. Blade V2020 or Redmi Note 8T
5. Blade V2020 or Galaxy A41
6. Blade V2020 or Redmi Note 9
7. Blade V2020 or Redmi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish