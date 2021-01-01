Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch ZTE Blade V2020 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on July 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.