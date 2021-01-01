Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V2020 vs Honor 9C – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V2020 vs Huawei Honor 9C

ЗТЕ Блэйд V2020
ZTE Blade V2020
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9С
Huawei Honor 9C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch ZTE Blade V2020 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on July 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 155K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (495 against 450 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 294 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V2020
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 91.5% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 63290 Hz -
Response time 32.6 ms -
Contrast 1788:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V2020 +10%
495 nits
Honor 9C
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Blade V2020 +11%
91.5%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V2020 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V2020
294
Honor 9C +13%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V2020 +1%
1407
Honor 9C
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020 +14%
177125
Honor 9C
155364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MiFavor 10.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V2020
94.2 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 April 2020
Release date July 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 156 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade V2020. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9C.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 8T vs Blade V2020
2. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Blade V2020
3. Redmi Note 9 vs Blade V2020
4. Blade 20 Smart vs Blade V2020
5. P30 Lite vs Honor 9C
6. Redmi Note 8T vs Honor 9C
7. Honor 9X vs Honor 9C
8. P40 Lite E vs Honor 9C
9. Honor 10 vs Honor 9C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish