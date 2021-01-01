ZTE Blade V2020 vs Huawei Honor 9C
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch ZTE Blade V2020 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on July 13, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 155K)
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (495 against 450 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 332 and 294 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
54
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|91.5%
|82.4%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|63290 Hz
|-
|Response time
|32.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1788:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P70
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~255 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
294
Honor 9C +13%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V2020 +1%
1407
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020 +14%
177125
155364
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MiFavor 10.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|July 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 156 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.127 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.847 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Blade V2020. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9C.
