Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch ZTE Blade V2020 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on July 13, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.