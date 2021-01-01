Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V2020 vs Redmi Note 10 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V2020 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

ЗТЕ Блэйд V2020
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10
ZTE Blade V2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch ZTE Blade V2020 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on July 13, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (669 against 491 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 175K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V2020
vs
Redmi Note 10

Display

Type LTPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 91.5% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 89.1%
PWM 63290 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 32.6 ms 4 ms
Contrast 1788:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Blade V2020
491 nits
Redmi Note 10 +36%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V2020 +10%
91.5%
Redmi Note 10
83.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V2020 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 612
GPU clock 900 MHz 845 MHz
FLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS ~354 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade V2020
291
Redmi Note 10 +82%
530
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V2020
1419
Redmi Note 10 +12%
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020
175845
Redmi Note 10 +26%
221409
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MiFavor 10.1 MIUI 12
OS size 7 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:14 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V2020
n/a
Redmi Note 10
13:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V2020
n/a
Redmi Note 10
20:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V2020
n/a
Redmi Note 10
41:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V2020 +10%
94.8 dB
Redmi Note 10
86.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 156 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Blade V2020 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Blade V2020 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Blade V2020 or Honor 9C
4. Blade V2020 or Redmi 9
5. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 9S
7. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Redmi Note 10 or Poco M3
9. Redmi Note 10 or Redmi 9T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish