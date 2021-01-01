Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V2020 vs Redmi Note 8 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V2020 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

ЗТЕ Блэйд V2020
ZTE Blade V2020
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch ZTE Blade V2020 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on July 13, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V2020
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (619 against 495 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 318 and 294 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V2020
vs
Redmi Note 8

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 394 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 91.5% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM 63290 Hz -
Response time 32.6 ms -
Contrast 1788:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V2020
495 nits
Redmi Note 8 +25%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Blade V2020 +12%
91.5%
Redmi Note 8
81.7%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V2020 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P70 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~255 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V2020 +6%
1407
Redmi Note 8
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V2020 +2%
177125
Redmi Note 8
173452
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (268th and 278th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor 10.1 MIUI 12
OS size 7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V2020
n/a
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V2020
n/a
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V2020
n/a
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28.21 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V2020 +17%
94.2 dB
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced July 2020 August 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 156 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.127 W/kg 0.191 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.847 W/kg 1.034 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade V2020.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

