Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch ZTE Blade V2020 (with MediaTek Helio P70) that was released on July 13, 2020, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.