Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
  • Weighs 37 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3200 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9 Vita
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast - 871:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9 Vita
38431
Mate 20 Lite +282%
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor UI EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2018 August 2018
Release date May 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

