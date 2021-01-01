Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs Huawei P20 Lite

ЗТЕ Блэйд V9 Вита
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
ZTE Blade V9 Vita
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • 46% higher pixel density (432 vs 295 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 659
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9 Vita
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.9:9
PPI 295 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
P20 Lite
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9 Vita
76%
P20 Lite +6%
80.72%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Blade V9 Vita
669
P20 Lite +39%
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Blade V9 Vita
2488
P20 Lite +46%
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9 Vita
38431
P20 Lite +94%
74536
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MiFavor UI EMUI 9.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
P20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2018 March 2018
Release date May 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Lite is definitely a better buy.

