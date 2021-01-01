ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- 46% higher pixel density (432 vs 295 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 659
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
49
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76%
|80.72%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1035:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.8 mm (5.78 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
669
P20 Lite +39%
933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
2488
P20 Lite +46%
3628
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38431
P20 Lite +94%
74536
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MiFavor UI
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
16:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|March 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1