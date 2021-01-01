Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs Y9 (2019) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Y9 (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 34% higher pixel density (396 vs 295 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9 Vita
vs
Y9 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 295 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 82.8%
Max. Brightness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Y9 (2019)
442 nits

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9 Vita
76%
Y9 (2019) +9%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Huawei Y9 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 800 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9 Vita
38431
Y9 (2019) +255%
136333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM MiFavor UI EMUI 8.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 September 2018
Release date May 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y9 (2019) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

