ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs Huawei Y9 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Y9 (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 (2019)
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- 34% higher pixel density (396 vs 295 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1333 MHz
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76%
|82.8%
Design and build
|Height
|146.8 mm (5.78 inches)
|162.4 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1339
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38431
Y9 (2019) +255%
136333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
168610
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|MiFavor UI
|EMUI 8.2
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|May 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.76 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y9 (2019) is definitely a better buy.
