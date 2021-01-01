Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.