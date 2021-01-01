Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs Redmi 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 10.83% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 632
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9 Vita
vs
Redmi 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 295 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 86.83%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 25.1 ms
Contrast - 987:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Redmi 7
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9 Vita
76%
Redmi 7 +14%
86.83%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Xiaomi Redmi 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9 Vita
38431
Redmi 7 +153%
97325
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Redmi 7
113249
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor UI MIUI 12
OS size - 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Redmi 7
82.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 March 2019
Release date May 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.251 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7 is definitely a better buy.

