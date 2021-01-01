Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.