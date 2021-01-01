Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs Redmi 7A – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs Xiaomi Redmi 7A

ЗТЕ Блэйд V9 Вита
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 7А
ZTE Blade V9 Vita
Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 7A
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Blade V9 Vita
vs
Redmi 7A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 74.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.2%
PWM - 384 Hz
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 888:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Redmi 7A
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9 Vita +2%
76%
Redmi 7A
74.4%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Xiaomi Redmi 7A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 505
GPU clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9 Vita
38431
Redmi 7A +98%
76031
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor UI MIUI 12
OS size - 6.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 May 2019
Release date May 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 94 USD
SAR (head) - 0.557 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.166 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 7A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

