Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs Redmi Note 9S – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

ЗТЕ Блэйд V9 Вита
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9S
ZTE Blade V9 Vita
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 75 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
  • Comes with 1820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 1.22 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9 Vita
vs
Redmi Note 9S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 295 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 114.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 166 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9 Vita
76%
Redmi Note 9S +11%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 28 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 618
GPU clock 450 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10.0
ROM MiFavor UI MIUI 12
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.1 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2018 March 2020
Release date May 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.72 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Samsung Galaxy A10
2. ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Mi 9T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Mi 9 Lite
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei Honor 9X
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P40 Lite E

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish