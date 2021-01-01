Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs Blade A7 Vita – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade A7 Vita, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade A7 Vita
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 75.46%

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 147 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and ZTE Blade A7 Vita in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 308
GPU clock 450 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~24 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 667 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM MiFavor UI MiFavor UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 September 2018
Release date May 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 112 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the ZTE Blade V9 Vita. It has a better performance, camera, and design.

