Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade V10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.