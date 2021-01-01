ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs Blade V10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade V10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
- Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% higher pixel density (403 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
- Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.45 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|295 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76%
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1538:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.8 mm (5.78 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|68.7 mm (2.7 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|156 gramm (5.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|MediaTek Helio P70
|Max. clock
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~78.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2, 3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16, 32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 64 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1460
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
38431
Blade V10 +354%
174453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
158019
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MiFavor UI
|MiFavor 9.0
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|May 2018
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.127 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.847 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade V10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1