Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs Blade V10 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V9 Vita vs Blade V10

ЗТЕ Блэйд V9 Вита
VS
ЗТЕ Блэйд V10
ZTE Blade V9 Vita
ZTE Blade V10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade V10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9 Vita
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% higher pixel density (403 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70
  • Thinner bezels – 7.5% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9 Vita
vs
Blade V10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.9:9
PPI 295 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32 ms
Contrast - 1538:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Blade V10
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9 Vita
76%
Blade V10 +10%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and ZTE Blade V10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 1400 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 450 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9 Vita
38431
Blade V10 +354%
174453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor UI MiFavor 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3200 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Blade V10
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date May 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.127 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.847 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade V10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Samsung Galaxy A10
2. ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Huawei P Smart (2019)
3. ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Xiaomi Redmi 7A
4. ZTE Blade V9 Vita and Xiaomi Redmi 6A
5. ZTE Blade V10 and Xiaomi Mi A3
6. ZTE Blade V10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. ZTE Blade V10 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. ZTE Blade V10 and Huawei Honor 10 Lite
9. ZTE Blade V10 and Blade V9
10. ZTE Blade V10 and Blade 20 Smart

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish