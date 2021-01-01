Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 Vita vs Blade V9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.45-inch ZTE Blade V9 Vita (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade V9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
  • 44% higher pixel density (424 vs 295 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9 Vita
vs
Blade V9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 295 ppi 424 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76% 78.4%
Display tests
PWM - 3472 Hz
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 740:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Blade V9
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.8 mm (5.78 inches) 151.4 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 68.7 mm (2.7 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 135 gramm (4.76 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9 Vita
76%
Blade V9 +3%
78.4%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 Vita and ZTE Blade V9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.4 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2, 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16, 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 64 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Blade V9 Vita
669
Blade V9 +14%
766
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Blade V9 Vita
2488
Blade V9 +58%
3934
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9 Vita
38431
Blade V9 +50%
57729
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM MiFavor UI MiFavor UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.1 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9 Vita
n/a
Blade V9
82.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 February 2018
Release date May 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade V9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

