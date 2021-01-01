Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V9 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 72K)
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.4% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM 3472 Hz Not detected
Response time 41 ms 39 ms
Contrast 740:1 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9
432 nits
P Smart (2019)
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9
78.4%
P Smart (2019) +6%
83.37%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9
57729
P Smart (2019) +138%
137170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V9
72491
P Smart (2019) +79%
129794
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor UI EMUI 9
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V9
n/a
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V9
n/a
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V9
n/a
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9
82.9 dB
P Smart (2019) +5%
87 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2018 December 2018
Release date April 2018 December 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.

