Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
  • 50% higher pixel density (424 vs 282 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
  • Supports fast charging
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9
vs
Y6 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 78.4% 79.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM 3472 Hz Not detected
Response time 41 ms 41.4 ms
Contrast 740:1 1391:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9
432 nits
Y6 (2019) +5%
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches) 156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9
78.4%
Y6 (2019) +1%
79.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 and Huawei Y6 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Blade V9
766
Y6 (2019) +15%
882
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Blade V9 +64%
3934
Y6 (2019)
2405
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9
57729
Y6 (2019) +2%
59069
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V9 +2%
72491
Y6 (2019)
71311
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor UI EMUI 9
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9
82.9 dB
Y6 (2019) +10%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 March 2019
Release date April 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 119 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Y6 (2019). But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Blade V9.

