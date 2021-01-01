Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V9 vs Samsung Galaxy A10

ЗТЕ Блэйд V9
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
ZTE Blade V9
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
  • 56% higher pixel density (424 vs 271 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (106K versus 72K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 424 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.4% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM 3472 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 41 ms 22 ms
Contrast 740:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9 +2%
432 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9
78.4%
Galaxy A10 +4%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9
57729
Galaxy A10 +46%
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V9
72491
Galaxy A10 +48%
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor UI One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9
82.9 dB
Galaxy A10 +4%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date April 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Blade V9 or Huawei P20 Lite
2. ZTE Blade V9 or Huawei Mate 20 Lite
3. ZTE Blade V9 or Huawei Y9 (2019)
4. ZTE Blade V9 or Blade V10
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy S10e
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A20
8. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A40
9. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 8A

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish