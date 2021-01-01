ZTE Blade V9 vs Xiaomi Mi A3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
- 50% higher pixel density (424 vs 282 PPI)
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (432 against 361 nits)
- Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 72K)
- Comes with 830 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3200 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.01 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.4%
|82.77%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|PWM
|3472 Hz
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
|Contrast
|740:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151.4 mm (5.96 inches)
|153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MiFavor UI
|Android One
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|4030 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6816 x 4735
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|July 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1