ZTE Blade V9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

ZTE Blade V9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
  • Weighs 50 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 72K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (630 against 432 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9
vs
Redmi Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 78.4% 81.7%
Display tests
PWM 3472 Hz -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 740:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V9
432 nits
Redmi Note 8 +46%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9
78.4%
Redmi Note 8 +4%
81.7%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9
57729
Redmi Note 8 +147%
142443
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V9
72491
Redmi Note 8 +139%
173324
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MiFavor UI MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Blade V9
n/a
Redmi Note 8
16:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Blade V9
n/a
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Talk (3G)
Blade V9
n/a
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4224 x 3136
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 28.21 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9 +2%
82.9 dB
Redmi Note 8
81.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2018 August 2019
Release date April 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.191 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.034 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

