Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.