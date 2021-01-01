ZTE Blade V9 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
- Weighs 70 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
- 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 72K)
- Comes with 1820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (568 against 432 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
43
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.4%
|84.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|114.9%
|PWM
|3472 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|41 ms
|34 ms
|Contrast
|740:1
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.4 mm (5.96 inches)
|166 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1756
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57729
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
72491
Redmi Note 9S +277%
273309
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MiFavor UI
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|5020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
41:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.72 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is definitely a better buy.
