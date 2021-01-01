Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.