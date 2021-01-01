ZTE Blade V9 vs Blade 20 Smart
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
- 60% higher pixel density (424 vs 265 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 50 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (171K versus 72K)
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
53
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
52
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
44
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|265 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.4%
|82.9%
|PWM
|3472 Hz
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
|Contrast
|740:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|151.4 mm (5.96 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|140 gramm (4.94 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio P60
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~86 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1122
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57729
Blade 20 Smart +140%
138377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
72491
Blade 20 Smart +136%
171416
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MiFavor UI
|MiFavor 9.1
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Micro
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|October 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.498 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.303 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade 20 Smart is definitely a better buy.
