ZTE Blade V9
ZTE Blade 20 Smart

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade 20 Smart, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
  • 60% higher pixel density (424 vs 265 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade 20 Smart
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (171K versus 72K)
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1800 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9
vs
Blade 20 Smart

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 424 ppi 265 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.4% 82.9%
Display tests
PWM 3472 Hz -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 740:1 -
Max. Brightness
Blade V9
432 nits
Blade 20 Smart
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9
78.4%
Blade 20 Smart +6%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 and ZTE Blade 20 Smart in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9
57729
Blade 20 Smart +140%
138377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V9
72491
Blade 20 Smart +136%
171416
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor UI MiFavor 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Micro
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9
82.9 dB
Blade 20 Smart
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2018 October 2019
Release date April 2018 January 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) - 0.498 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.303 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade 20 Smart is definitely a better buy.

