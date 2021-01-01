Home > Smartphone comparison > Blade V9 vs Blade V10 – which one to choose?

ZTE Blade V9 vs Blade V10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch ZTE Blade V9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the ZTE Blade V10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V9
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the ZTE Blade V10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (158K versus 72K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (477 against 432 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P70

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Blade V9
vs
Blade V10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.9:9
PPI 424 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.4% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM 3472 Hz Not detected
Response time 41 ms 32 ms
Contrast 740:1 1538:1
Max. Brightness
Blade V9
432 nits
Blade V10 +10%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.4 mm (5.96 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 140 gramm (4.94 oz) 156 gramm (5.5 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Blade V9
78.4%
Blade V10 +7%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Blade V9 and ZTE Blade V10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 650 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade V9
n/a
Blade V10
1460
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Blade V9
57729
Blade V10 +202%
174453
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Blade V9
72491
Blade V10 +118%
158019
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM MiFavor UI MiFavor 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Omnivision OV16B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Blade V9
82.9 dB
Blade V10 +4%
86.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date April 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) - 0.127 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.847 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Blade V10 is definitely a better buy.

