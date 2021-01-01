Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 5G vs ROG Phone 3 – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
Asus ROG Phone 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.65-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 12, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (120 vs 102 hours)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 5G
vs
ROG Phone 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.65 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 79.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 595 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 5G
685 nits
ROG Phone 3 +3%
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Asus ROG Phone 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 645 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1365 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
nubia Red Magic 5G
577753
ROG Phone 3 +7%
618585
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (21st and 10th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Red Magic OS ROG UI
OS size 27 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (56% in 15 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 5G
12:11 hr
ROG Phone 3 +17%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 5G
16:09 hr
ROG Phone 3 +19%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 5G
32:45 hr
ROG Phone 3 +17%
38:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (95th and 20th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 15FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/2.83"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 5G
83 dB
ROG Phone 3 +8%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 July 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.074 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.221 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 3. It has a better battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (34.3%)
23 (65.7%)
Total votes: 35

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
