Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.65-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.