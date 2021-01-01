Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 5G vs Mi 10i – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 5G
ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.65-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 324K)
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (674 against 448 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 613 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 5G
vs
Mi 10i

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.65 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 595 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 5G +50%
674 nits
Mi 10i
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
nubia Red Magic 5G
82.5%
Mi 10i +3%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 587 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 5G +52%
934
Mi 10i
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 5G +91%
3401
Mi 10i
1783
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
nubia Red Magic 5G +75%
566732
Mi 10i
324703
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (26th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Red Magic OS MIUI 12
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 55 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (56% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 5G
12:11 hr
Mi 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 5G
16:09 hr
Mi 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 5G
32:45 hr
Mi 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 15FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced March 2020 January 2021
Release date June 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 1.074 W/kg 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.221 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
2. ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
3. ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Asus ROG Phone 3
4. ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10i and Mi 10
6. Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo Realme 7 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 10i and 10T Lite
8. Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo Realme X7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish