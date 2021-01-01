Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 5G vs Mi 10T Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 5G
ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.65-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (674 against 621 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (118 vs 102 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 5G
vs
Mi 10T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.65 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.9%
PWM 595 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1252:1
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 5G +9%
674 nits
Mi 10T Pro
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
nubia Red Magic 5G
82.5%
Mi 10T Pro +3%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
nubia Red Magic 5G
566732
Mi 10T Pro +2%
578838

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Red Magic OS MIUI 12
OS size 27 GB 19.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 55 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (56% in 15 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 5G
12:11 hr
Mi 10T Pro +52%
18:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 5G
16:09 hr
Mi 10T Pro +6%
17:05 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 5G +3%
32:45 hr
Mi 10T Pro
31:55 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (98th and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 15FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 5G
83 dB
Mi 10T Pro +9%
90.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2020 September 2020
Release date June 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.074 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.221 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

