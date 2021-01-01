Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.65-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.