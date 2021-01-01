Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 5G vs Poco X2 – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X2

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 5G
ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X2
Xiaomi Poco X2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.65-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on March 12, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 272K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (685 against 494 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 5G
vs
Poco X2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.65 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 388 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.5% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 595 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 5G +39%
685 nits
Poco X2
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Red Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
nubia Red Magic 5G
82.5%
Poco X2 +3%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G and Xiaomi Poco X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 5G +100%
3380
Poco X2
1693
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
nubia Red Magic 5G +112%
577753
Poco X2
272732
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (21st and 172nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Red Magic OS MIUI 11
OS size 27 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (56% in 15 min) Yes (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 15FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2020 February 2020
Release date June 2020 February 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.074 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.221 W/kg 0.62 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
