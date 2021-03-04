Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 6 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (707K versus 522K)
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 949 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1008 against 628 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (496 vs 387 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 496 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 91.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Redmagic 4.0 One UI 3.0
OS size - 34.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 Yes (43% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date March 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
