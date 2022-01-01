ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 194% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 594 nits)

29% higher pixel density (500 vs 387 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 827K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness nubia Red Magic 6 Pro 594 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +194% 1745 nits

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio nubia Red Magic 6 Pro 85.1% Galaxy S22 Ultra +6% 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM RedMagic OS 4.0 One UI 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (100% in 65 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 10x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality nubia Red Magic 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Video quality nubia Red Magic 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score nubia Red Magic 6 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.