Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.