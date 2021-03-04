Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 6 Pro vs Poco F3 GT – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F3 GT
ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 916 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
vs
Poco F3 GT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Redmagic 4.0 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5065 mAh
Charge power 66 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time - 0:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date March 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 650 USD ~ 324 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT.

