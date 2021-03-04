Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 6 vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6
VS
Ванплас 9 Про
ZTE nubia Red Magic 6
OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (884 against 444 nits)
  • 36% higher pixel density (525 vs 387 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 6
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.8%
PWM - 192 Hz
Response time - 41.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 6
444 nits
9 Pro +99%
884 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
nubia Red Magic 6
85.1%
9 Pro +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 6 +2%
1143
9 Pro
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 6
3625
9 Pro +2%
3708
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
nubia Red Magic 6 +1%
710855
9 Pro
702705

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Redmagic 4.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (63% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 6
12:38 hr
9 Pro +6%
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 6 +35%
18:06 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 6
33:12 hr
9 Pro +1%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 6
n/a
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 556 USD ~ 938 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
2. ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs Xiaomi Poco F3
3. ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs OnePlus 9
4. ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
5. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
6. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
7. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
8. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11
9. OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish